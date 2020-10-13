TMZ reports that Kanye West filed to trademark the phrase “God save America” for new shirts, hoodies, sweater, and more.

West filed for the trademark on October 7th and there’s no telling if this is connected to is whirlwind Presidential campaign.

It’s worth noting that Ye has been selling religious themed apparel since his Jesus is King era, which was before he began seriously running for President.

In August, Kanye West was accused of forging signatures and using deceptive methods to gather signatures so that he can appear on the election ballots. “I don’t want to vote for Kanye West,” one affected voter said. “I only like one or two of his songs.”

It’s unclear if Kanye will be facing any repercussions as he’s been widely criticized as a spoiler candidate, but he’s encouraging his supporters to write-in his name to help him get into the Oval Office.