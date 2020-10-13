The OnlyFans stock just went up again. It’s newest member is Juelz Santana’s wife, Kimbella. Both Juelz and his wife took to Instagram to make the announcement. While the Harlem rapper supported Kimbella’s decision to go the OnlyFans route, he served a fare warning in the caption.

“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit.

With the exception of Zoom, OnlyFans has been the most successful platforms over the past 7 months. The number of users has certainly skyrocketed and will continue to do so. Many celebrities, artists, and entertainers have tapped into the subscription based platform to give exclusive content to whoever is interested.

Advertisement











Love & Hip-Hop couple Erika Mena and Safaree were one of the first couples to embrace the platform and have attested to their success on the platform. Earlier this year, Safaree even got into a semi-heated battle with Flatbush rapper, Casanova in OnlyFans prices. Cardi B even joined the platform recently. Now Kimbella is the next to serve up some OnlyFans content.