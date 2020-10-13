King Von and Fivio Foreign Tour O-Block in ‘I Am What I Am’ Video

King Von is on fire and the drill scene of Chicago and Brooklyn link up as Von welcomes Fivio Foreign to O-Block for their new video “I Am What I Am.”

The duo shows elite drill chemistry throughout The O as they pass bars back and forth while enjoying Henny and endless cash flow. O-Block also gets a Rolls Royce Wraith to pull up to the scene.

“I Am What I Am” is the latest video from King Von, following “Hot It Go” which highlights the complexities and inequalities of the criminal justice system.

King Von will be letting loose a new album in the forthcoming weeks, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the video below.