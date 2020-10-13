A confirmed report from TMZ states that an L.A. judge handed down a no-contact order to Tory Lanez in regards to Megan Thee Stallion, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from the Houston rapstress during his court hearing today.

Lanez’ hearing was by phone and was scheduled to be an arraignment, but his lawyer managed to obtain a continuance for Lanez, so that it was not necessary for him to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was formally charged last week with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily harm after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet on July 12.

Advertisement