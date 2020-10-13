Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Women and Says She Wasn’t in a Relationship With Tory Lanez in NYT Op-Ed Piece

Megan Thee Stallion broke the Internet when she used her Saturday Night Live debut to advocate for the protection of Black men and women. She doubled down on her inspirational message in a New York Time op-ed piece elaborating on the violence waged against Black women and her own personal experience.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Meg wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

The Hot Girl coach explained that the violence inflicted against Black women isn’t always linked to a romantic relationship, but sometimes it’s “when we choose to exercise our own free will,” she said.

But Black women deal with so much while protecting themselves, Black men, not feeding into stereotypes, and wearing a smile while doing it all. “There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman,” she said.

But thankfully Megan Thee Stallion still chooses to strut confidently and do as she pleases through the adversity and backlash.

I’m not afraid of criticism,” Megan said. “We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”

Click here to check out Megan Thee Stallion’s full op-ed piece.