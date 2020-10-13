While the Los Angeles Lakers management was celebrating winning yet another NBA championship, one Laker legend was at home and already looking forward to the next season.

Laker legend Magic Johnson, who was very instrumental in bringing LeBron James to the Lakers, joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning to discuss the Lakers’ 4-2 NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat Sunday night. During the show, the Lakers legend turned his eyes to the 2021 season.

.@MagicJohnson is calling it right here, right now: "The Lakers are going to repeat [next season]!" pic.twitter.com/OrhKITy4q7 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2020

“LeBron James proved again why he is the greatest basketball player in the world. He proved again why he should have been named the most valuable player of the NBA,” Johnson said. [Anthony Davis] proved he was the second-best player in the NBA this season. So watch out next season, I’m predicting right here right now, the Lakers are going to repeat.”

Advertisement











The Lakers will be favorite to win next season but the road to a repeat will be a difficult one.

The Golden State Warriors will be back, so will the Los Angeles Clippers, and new contenders like the Brooklyn Nets will be out to prove they’re the team to beat in 2021.

Johnson has every right to feel that the Lakers will repeat. With a healthy James and Anthony Davis, it’s going to be tough to take the champs out.