There was a point in time that Rae Sremmurd and Migos were going back and forth with hits, dominating the charts and airwaves.

Swae Lee was on Power 106 for an interview and let it be known he and his brother Slim Jxmmi would be down for a battle with Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff as long as the bag is there.

“All I’m gonna say is we got a nice catalog,” Lee said. “It’s gonna be hard. We got some classics. I got some classics. SremmLife got some classics. You know what I’m sayin’? The numbers don’t lie. That would be good because they got some hits. We got some hits. That’d be fun … They’d have to cut us all a nice little. That’s gonna be action-packed. You know we gonna turn up.”

So let’s look at it. “Black Beatles” vs. “Bad and Boujee.” “Walk It Talk It” vs. “No Type.” “Stir Fry” vs. “No Flex Zone.”

Who gets the win?

Check out Swae Lee below.