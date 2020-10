Ever since Diddy’s “Rock The Vote” campaign in Hip Hop culture in 2004, cultural icons have made it their business to encourage Hip Hoppers to vote and some have even gone as far as endorsing specific candidates. This year, Democratic nominee Senator Joe Biden has taken it a step further and laced his campaign with some battle rap energy.

Biden recruited URL vets DNA and Charlie Clips to encourage the community not only to vote, but to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket.