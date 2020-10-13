The beloved blessing of a Drake feature is approaching once again. This time, Alabama’s own, Yung Bleu is on the receiving end of this blessings. Most recently, the 6 God blessed music lovers with sole cameos on two highly anticipated projects.

He appeared on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s on “Mr. Right Now” from Savage Mode 2. Drake has collaborated with 21 and Boomin on numerous occasions in the past. In addition, he appeared on a Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time” from Anniversary. Drake is the first featured artist on any Tiller project.

On Monday night (Oct. 13), Yung Bleu posted a DM conversation between him and the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” artist. According to the screenshot, it looks like Drake initiated the remix. Of course, Bleu was ecstatic with his response.

Advertisement











“Let’s do that remix,” Drake said. “I just need a version of that song with a open verse.

“Broooooo !!! Wtf ! Hell yeah. Doing it right now !!!” said Yung Bleu. Drake then confirmed saying, “Let’s get ittt.”

Since the release of his Lil Durk assisted “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” The Boy has been heavy on his feature run. While fans await the release of the highly anticipated 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy, they will be pleased to hear him on other artist’s tracks. Yung Bleu dropped his latest EP, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, earlier this month. While “You’re Mine Still,” is a standout track from the album, its remix is certainly set to be the latest ascension with help from Drake. The track is set to drop this Friday.

“Bleu Vandross x THE BOY @champagnepapi ! Your Mines Still remix This Friday OVO/VMG”