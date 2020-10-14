YouTube Originals has announced the HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard, hosted by 2 Chainz and La La Anthony. Chainz will also perform with Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa, and Tye Tribbett with FAMU’s Marching 100 and Choir.



Additional appearances include Desi Banks, Pretty Vee, and more.



The global live stream premieres Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on YouTube, in addition to BET serving as the exclusive broadcast partner set to air the event at 8 pm ET/PT. “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard,” produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban, was announced last week as part of a global slate of new and returning projects, focused on racial justice, amplifying Black voices, and elevating Black culture.



“We are so excited to be a part of this show. HBCUs are such an important part of our culture and the annual homecoming tradition just can’t be stopped. We are honored to partner with YouTube and Live Nation to bring all the excitement of an HBCU Homecoming weekend to a virtual world stage,” said Executive Producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, Jesse Collins Entertainment.



“HBCU Homecomings are an integral slice of black culture,” said Shawn Gee, Executive Produce and President of Live Nation Urban. “As a college student and young black man I attended quite a few homecomings, as an artist manager my clients have performed at many HBCU homecomings, and as an event producer my company has the pleasure to produce many of these great events for these great institutions. It is my honor to work with YouTube Originals and my friends at Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring this virtual celebration together to celebrate what is a cultural pillar of the black community.”

“BET is proud to partner with YouTube Originals to bring the HBCU Homecoming experience to our audience, at a time when culture and connection has never been more important,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Second only to Homecoming, the rich history of HBCUs is probably best illustrated through their vast alumni networks, in many powerful positions across fields from medicine to politics and entertainment; with many bringing their talent to contribute to BET’s legacy. We have deep personal connections to HBCU culture and we are thrilled to partner with YouTube in this reimagining of the HBCU Homecoming experience.”



HBCU’s across the country were forced to cancel Homecomings due to the pandemic, leading to YouTube hosting the celebration. The two-hour live stream will raise funds for the United Negro College Fund show ill split 50% with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Musical performances, band performances from Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South, and FAMU’s Marching 100, Step performances, as well as appearances from students, alumni, YouTube creators, and inspirational video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs.



In continued support of HBCU’s, Google has announced the new Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. Through a $1M investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the new initiative will help Black students at HBCUs prepare to enter the workforce through digital skills training. This builds on the company’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs. Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has placed Google software engineers at HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) as faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students applied for computer science courses.

The channel for the Homecoming celebration is available below.

