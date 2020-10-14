Just as many other conferences and celebrations of music across the globe, A3C 2020 will be going virtual. A3C has partnered with Facebook to become the official streaming partner for the virtual conference experience, A3C20 For the Culture.



The virtual experience will be on October 15-16 and is free, bringing in insight from industry professionals and artists.



Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been tapped to headline a VERZUZ panel discussion, which is moderated by Instagram’s Strategic Music Partnerships Manager, Fadia Kader on October 15.



On October 16, famed entertainment attorney and publisher of The SOURCE Magazine L. Londell McMillan will host a masterclass. In addition, Marie Leggette of The Curvy Fashionista will also host a masterclass.



“We are excited to have a powerhouse company such as Facebook as our exclusive digital streaming partner this year,” A3C Co-founder TK Petersen states. “With the international reach of Facebook, we can finally show the World how cutting-edge and well-informed A3C conference has grown to be.”



Visit A3CConference.com to register for your tickets.