Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel will be streaming on Amazon Prime videos since movie theaters are closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paramount Pictures is reportedly in the process of selling the highly-anticipated movie to the rising streaming giant for $125 million. There are a few details of the deal being negotiated including an intricate direct-to-consumer marketing rollout with McDonald’s and whiskey brand, Crown Royal.

Murphy has to green light everything to finalize it.

Amazon Videos previously acquired Antebellum starring Janelle Monae and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show for the second year in a row.

Coming 2 America is reportedly a top priority for Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, which means she understands how culturally important this movie is and the high expectations for it.

The movie is reportedly scheduled to stream on December 18th.