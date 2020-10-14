Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit collaboration single “WAP” has been at the No. 1 for a few weeks now and still counting.

But Pitchfork reports that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion didn’t submit the song “WAP” for Grammy’s in 2021 consideration.

For the rules to submit songs or albums for Grammy consideration, you will have to release music between September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020, and while the hit single was released on Friday, August 7, the hit won’t be considered. The video features special guest appearances by Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Normani and more.

The album has become No. 1 at Rhythm Radio in addition to taking over the top of the Billboard Hot 100.