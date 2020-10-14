TMZ has reported that notorious murderer Eric Menedez has been moved to isolation in the prison facility he’s being held in after a marijuana delivery was sent to him.

The R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego has moved the parent killer to the Administrative Segregation Unit on Monday after the package arrived, which was intercepted by prison officials.

Menendez was sent to ASU, but officials are still trying to find the source of the bud, if it was for Menendez’s personal use or if he was going to a distributor of the contraband.

Eric and his brother Lyle are both serving life sentences for killing their own parents back in 1989.