Over the weekend, New York rapper Fivio Foreign was arrested. The rapper is being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, “Jasmine Foreign.” Rumors have circulated that Fivio and Jasmine got into an altercation at their condo causing the rapper to be arrested on assault charges. Well, As of Tuesday, October 13th, Jasmine, who is pregnant with Fivio’s second child used her social media to lay the rumors to rest.

“Thank you all so much for your kind words but I would like to clarify a few things,” she penned on her Instagram. “I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail. A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police. The police are who pressed charges and in time Fivio will be relieved of all charges. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”

Fivio is currently behind bars in New Jersey. We hope that things are cleared up with the authorities!

Advertisement