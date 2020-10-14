According to a recent report from the Miami Herald, 20-year-old Pooh Shiesty, a rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, turned himself into Bay Harbor Islands Police last week in connection to a shooting in which two people were injured.

Shiesty is accused of shooting two people in what is now being described as a drug deal gone wrong between people who were already acquainted with each other.

Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is facing numerous charges including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft.

Advertisement









