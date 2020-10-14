According to a report from The New York Post, a woman known as “Jag Booty” was arrested in Texas last week for illegally administering a butt-injection procedure that led to a woman’s death.

Pamela Burnley, 55, was arrested for giving Latora King a series of black-market injections, which later led to her death.

King met Burnley in a Dallas parking lot to pay and have the procedure done. Within days, King sent Burnley pictures of her “grotesquely misshapen buttocks,” which eventually led her to go to the emergency room. King died not long after being admitted.

