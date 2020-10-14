Please Mr. West, no more today.
Yesterday, many early voting polls opened across the U.S. including in Kentucky. Kanye West, who was able to have his name on the ballot in Kentucky, shared some information regarding his polling numbers. It turns out, the numbers were invalid.
The Kentucky news outlet, Lex18, said that the numbers from the link on its website were a part of a routine test done by the Associated Press in advance before the election. The results show Kanye ahead of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The news source took to Twitter to clarify the information.
Apparently, nobody has told Kanye the news, or he simply does not care and wanted to celebrate anyway. Kanye tweeted out following the news “PEOPLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.” He also tweeted a video of himself sayin to “get the West Wing ready.”