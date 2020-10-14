It is less than three weeks to election day and yes, Kanye West is still running for president of the Unites States. The Yeezy CEO hopped on Instagram recently for the first time in two years. It looks like he needed another platform aside from his beloved Twitter to voice his thoughts. Shortly after reactivating his account, he uploaded his first campaign video.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13) false reports were uploaded showing precinct results of the presidential race in Kentucky. The results showed that Ye led both Former VP Biden and Trump in the current race. According to Lex 18 News, someone uploaded a web link from June’s primary election. It was ultimately test numbers to assure that the system was working.

Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. (1/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

Despite what @kanyewest is tweeting, he is not leading the race for President in KY. The Associated Press always sends out test numbers to make sure systems are working. It's an automated thing that is posting election results on our website. Sorry viewers. Sorry Kanye. — Nancy Cox (@NancyCoxLex18) October 14, 2020

Well Ye took these test results and ran with it. As a result of the enthusiasm, he uploaded some new unreleased music to go along with Joaquin Buckely’s UFC knockout video.

“THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH.”

According to his manager Abou “Bu” Thiam, fans should receive new music soon.