The top prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball, has formally signed a long-term partnership with PUMA.



The youngest of the Ball basketball trio, LaMelo is a 19-years-old, poised to be the No.1 draft pick, and will serve as a brand ambassador for PUMA on and off the court, including a line of signature products. PUMA and Ball will collaborate to create products that incorporate PUMA’s culture first approach and blending sports, culture, music, and fashion.

“LaMelo’s physical gifts and dynamic play on the court, as well as his unique sense of personal style, make him a natural fit for PUMA,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “We are thrilled to add him to our roster of talented athletes and at just 19 years old, we can’t wait to see his impact on the broader culture surrounding basketball.”

“I don’t know what normal is. I personally chose a different path to achieve my success because that defines who I am,” said Ball. “I know some people think I am mysterious or ‘not from here,’ and I might have to agree. I am someone who likes to be different and consider myself to be one of one. That’s the message I want to share in my upcoming projects with PUMA.”

Advertisement











The initial drop of the collaboration will be a PUMA x LaMelo Ball T-Shirt and hoodies set to drop on November 18 alongside the 2020 NBA Draft. The partnership will be aligned with the “Not from Here” creative concept matching LaMelo’s “one of one” attitude.