Ludacris is taking his talents to Netflix with his upcoming animated series, Karma’s World, about a 10-year-old girl who wants to rap.

The main character is based on his oldest daughter, Karma Bridges, and the interactive education website of the same name.

The coming-of-age series will have forty 11-minute episodes that will tackle self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences, and more. It will also feature original music.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

Luda’s production company, Karma’s World Entertainment, is one of the partnering producers of this series.