LeBron James and Michelle Obama, probably the two most recognizable faces on Earth, are teaming up to encourage early voting with just a couple of weeks before the national election.

Michelle Obama’s organization, When We All Vote, and James’ organization, More Than a Vote, announced a partnership yesterday. According to a press release, the goal of their partnership is to “build momentum and excitement around voting early.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, Michelle Obama said that “Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot, and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical. It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”

Over the next two weeks, the organizations aim to “provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and voter protection support to Americans near early voting sites in cities around the country.” In person events are also planned in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Philadelphia and will be held within walking distance from voting sites.

“It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together,” Obama said. “We can’t leave anyone behind. I’m proud of the work When We All Vote will do with More Than a Vote and our partners to help provide on-the-ground support for Americans who will cast their ballots early.”