Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are Rumored to End Beef With Collaboration ‘Lavish’

Fans have reason to believe that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are ending their beef and collaboration again on an upcoming single called, “Lavish.”

It seems unlikely that the New York rappers will ever hop on a track together again after the beef hit a peak when Cardi tossed her shoe at Nicki.

But the Bronx rapper teased a collaboration that is “gonna have y’all sick.” She tweeted, “Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here.”

Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here 😉😉😉😉 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 9, 2020











She didn’t give any hints about who is featured on her next record but fans assumed that she was referring to “Lavish.”

This alleged leak below is authenticated but it would be dope if both women can embrace each other and Nicki joins the camaraderie that the rising female artists have built.