With the Lakers winning the championship game last night, Snoop Dogg celebrated the win by getting a Kobe Bryant tattoo on him. It has been over 10 years since they won a ring! Snoop has the tattoo on his right forearm that has Kobe Bryant’s initials below is the Larry O’ Brien championship trophy with the Lakers logo across it with the gates of heaven above it. It was done by Mister Cartoon.

Snoop states on his Instagram caption, “Thank y’all, Lakers and thank you Mr. Cartoon in a real motherfu**in’ way. We the West and we the best.”