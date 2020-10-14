The countdown for the 2020 Presidential election already kicked off and Snoop Dogg documented himself registering to vote online for the first time.

The rapper posted a video on his YouTube channel to encourage those who aren’t too tech savvy to follow his lead.

Snoop admitted that he never voted before because he believed that his criminal record wouldn’t make him eligible.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said in an interview with Big Boy, admitted that he was “brainwashed.” “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop Dogg admits that Donald Trump’s presidency motivated him to look into his voter rights.

In the video above he cites that the form leaves parole questions at the end and this can be discouraging. “This is the shit I was talking about,” he said. “This would be the discouraging moment at the end of the vote for me… But guess what? It’s not. Fuck what they talking about.”