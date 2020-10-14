Derrick Henry showcased on Tuesday night why he is a beast of a running back.

The Tennessee Titans monster back sent Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying to the sidelines with one of the craziest stiff arms ever executed in a game.

Henry had his way with Norman and made the still arm move look so easy. Fans took to Twitter to get off some jokes at Norman’s expense.

Replay of Josh Norman after trying to tackle Derrick Henry:pic.twitter.com/08r8sLbhsk — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 14, 2020

Derrick Henry to Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/wwQCqv3I9m — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) October 14, 2020

Norman looks like he’s doing the Double Dragon jump kick. pic.twitter.com/f12vyXH1mU — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) October 14, 2020











The Twitter memes were all over the play, and Henry’s teammates surely won’t be forgetting the stiff-arm from hell.

“I screamed, ‘Holy crap!'” QB Ryan Tannehill said of his initial reaction, via SI.com. “That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy. Derrick is a special player. We’ve seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I’ve seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he’s strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I’ve ever seen, no doubt.”