Le’Veon Bell time with the New York Jets is over.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they have officially cut the veteran running back.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” the team said in a statement. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal just last year. The contract included an $8 million signing bonus and $28 million guaranteed at signing.

Bell took to Twitter and he seems to be happy about the release.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

Bell was frustrated with his playing time and role with the Jets from day one. Bell’s time with the Jets included just 803 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

Bell still has a lot left in the tank and will be pursued by several teams, including the defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas Chiefs.

As for the Jets, the team is in a clear rebuilding mode without a clear direction on where they’re heading.