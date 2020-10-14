In a now-viral tweet, Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson thanked Hip Hop icon Ice Cube for assisting in helping President Trump develop “The Platinum Plan,” which reportedly includes a $500 billion package for the Black community from the Republicans.

On Sunday, Cube released a video revealing that he has met with both Republicans and Democrats, stating that no president in the entire history of this country has ever done right by Black people.

Ice Cube, who boasts his non-partisan involvement, says he’s not siding with the Democrats after a host of other Black entertainers have endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Platinum Plan, which is a four-year plan, $500 billion strategies to “Increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion”, by creating 3 million new jobs for the Black community and creating 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.