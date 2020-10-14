Will Smith and his family are like modern-day Huxtables. A family with ups and downs but all-around a strong representation of a loving black family. Willow Smith, 19, spoke out on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk about how the black community made her feel while growing up for not looking a certain way.

“Specifically with the African American community, I felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit,” she begins. “Like, ‘We’re not going to take pride in them because they’re too different, they’re too weird.’… Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought we’re too different.”

Jada then went on to express how people shamed her for Jaden a little more than they did for Willow. “I think as Jaden got older when he did the Luis Vuitton, and he was wearing a skirt– he isn’t what people consider your typical black man. Which is like, what is that supposed to mean?” said Jada.

Jada then explains that as a community, black people need to let go of stereotypes. If you want to catch more of this episode titled, “Mom Shaming” Catch Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch!