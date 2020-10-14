Health officials in Wisconsin will be opening up a field hospital this week near Milwaukee at the state fairgrounds to help treat the recent surge in COVID-19 patients in the state.

Governor Tony Evers said hospitalizations in the state have nearly tripled in the last month. This is what prompted Wisconsin’s State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to reveal that the field hospital will open today.

This is alarming because it’s happening as President Donald Trump continues to downplay the COVID-19 crisis. Even mocking it by calling those who wear masks “weak” and those who choose not to wear masks “strong Americans”.

“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19.”

According to CBS News’ Mola Lenghi, thousands of new cases are being reported in the state every day. Coronavirus hospitalizations are up more than 70% over the last two weeks. And in some regions of the state, ICUs are at 90% capacity.

More alarming, is the amount of hours that doctors and nurses will be working with infections rising daily. They are being spread thin and there’s no telling when things will let up.

“It’s scary, and I’m scared of fatigue. I’m scared of losing nurses ’cause they’re getting fatigued and sick,” said Jennifer Bosetski, who has been working 16-hour shifts.

We will keep an eye on this and cases in other states. Please stay safe and continue to wear your masks.