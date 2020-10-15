Following all of the controversy swirling around Ice Cube and his reported assistance in creating President Trump’s 4 year “Platinum Plan, an old tweet from 2016 where Cube says that he’s never endorse Donald Trup has come back to haunt him.

Cube vehemently denies being partial to neither the Democrats or the Republicans. He even said that he brought his CWBA(Contract With Black America) to the Biden/Harris, but only the Republicans actually acted on the proposal.

The resurfaced tweet has made many critics condemn Cube for even being willing to work with the Trump administration and also made it look like the N.W.A. founding member also put his foot in his mouth.

