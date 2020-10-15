ABC Unveils Trailer for the Second Season of ‘For Life’

For Life is finally returning after production was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The trailer below features the main character, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) outside the prison fence and the caption reads, “Never stop fighting.”

That is the theme of the upcoming season as we get a glimpse of Wallace’s life post-prison.



The ABC series is executive produced by 50 Cent and is based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr. who was wrongfully convicted for kingpin charges. But he became a licensed attorney in prison by defending himself and other inmates and eventually was freed.

The first season was based on Wright’s story but we’ll see Aaron deal with Black Lives Matter protests and the COVID-19 pandemic when he’s released.

For Life is scheduled to come back on-air on November 18th.