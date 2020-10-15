Alabama coach Nick Saban has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Alarming news for the college football world that definitely puts everyone on alert.



The positive result came after the 68-year-old coach was tested daily as part of Alabama’s protocol. Luckily, the coach has no symptoms and says he feels great.



“I feel fine. I felt fine. I was surprised by this,” Saban said late Wednesday. Adding, “So I am not really that concerned about my health, but you never know.”



The University Athletic director Greg Byrne, 49, also tested positive and, like Saban, is asymptomatic. Both are working from home, including Saban watching Wednesday’s practice on video.



Nick Saban now joins Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, and Les Miles of Kansas as collegiate head coaches who have tested positive for the coronavirus. News that has players and coaches alike extremely concerned for their health and well being.



Alabama team doctor Jimmy Robinson said Coach Saban and A.D Byrne were the only two within the program who tested positive “at this point in time.”



Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, posted Wednesday evening about her father’s positive test result on Twitter. “No symptoms.” Adding, “He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call. I had permission to say this.”



Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Saban and everyone else battling Covid-19. We will keep our eyes and ears on this as more details are made available.