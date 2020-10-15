According to several confirmed reports, Baton Rouge rapper Juice Bentley was arrested on Monday for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Juice, whose real name is Dayvon Bentley, was taken into custody in Denver, Colorado after being on the run since September. The 24 year old allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, 40 year old Brenda Mullins following an apparent argument.

Bentley faces a slew of charges, some of which were pending before the shooting. He will be extradited back to Louisiana on the charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

