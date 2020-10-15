We have all seen the romance saga of Cardi B and Offset continue to unfold daily on our timeline. After she received a birthday gift of a Rolls Royce, fans wondered if their PDA was going to lead to a cancellation of their divorce. Cardi has the answers, they are back together.



“When people be saying I be doing shit for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi said. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a nigga up. I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick.”



Cardi B has also teased a new single that will make fans feel a certain type of way. You can see her talk about Offset below.