Somehow, someway, Chaka Khan ended up sitting down with Luenell on Vlad TV.



During her conversation, the soul legend spoke about a variety of topics, including praising Anderson .Paak and being open to collaboration. When it comes to Ariana Grande, the words were not as flattering.



“Fuck her, she’s alright,” Khan said. “She’s good on her own. Plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say, OK, with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gonna do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”



If that wasn’t enough, Khan made sure she made her point clear, “I’m not gonna do no song with no heifer.”



As far as Andy, “He’s got a future. Yes ma’am. So, there are a few young people I really do want and will work with.”

Later in the conversation, Khan would positively refer to Lalah Hathaway as a “bad singing bitch.”