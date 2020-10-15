Ice Cube Responds to Critics of Trump’s Platinum Plan: ‘Dems Said We’ll Address the CWBA After the Election’

Social media was in an uproar when news broke that Ice Cube is helping the Trump administration develop a “Platinum Plan” for the Black community.

“Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!,” Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson tweeted at Cube Tuesday afternoon.

That’s when the dragging begun and the NWA rapper hopped on Twitter to explain his role in the deal and revealed that Trump was willing to discuss increasing Black capital right now. “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020











One user criticized him for working with the “dark side” to which the actor responded, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Ice Cube publicly released his Contract With Black America which “strikes at the heart of racism and presents a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

“The problems facing America are too deep and wide to simply reform one area or another,” the contract said. “Long-lasting solutions demand a comprehensive thorough ‘rethink’ of America so that each new approach in each area supports the success of the others. This Contract with Black America will provide conceptual approaches in several areas.”

He also uploaded a video aimed at both Presidential candidates asking “what’s in it for us?” “What’s in it for the black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties,” Ice Cube asked. “I didn’t hear anybody mention a Contract With Black America, and I don’t know why because it’s one of the most comprehensive reform documents that have come out in a long time that can really address the problem.”

But what's in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1 — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020

Trump’s “Platinum Plan” promises to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” by creating 500,000 black-owned businesses and 3 million new jobs for the black community, as well as “access to better education and job training.”

