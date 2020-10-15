Ice Cube is getting a lot of backlash for partnering with Donald Trump to develop a Platinum Plan that will allegedly raise Black capital.

Trump’s Senior advisor thanked the NWA rapper for his “willingness to step up and work” with the Trump administration.

Cube clarified his role in the deal and explain that the Democrats didn’t want to discuss his Contract With Black America until after the election. “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” the rapper tweeted.

Advertisement

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020











It’s worth noting that Trump will obviously be more willing because he’s currently in office, but it’s not a good look that the CWBA isn’t a priority to Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, who has yet to clearly lay out his Black agenda. He’s seemingly leaning on his legacy as Barack Obama’s Vice President and his VP pick, Kamala Harris, who is half Black and has a rocky relationship with the Black community. But Cube didn’t reveal that he did reach out about it.

Cube doubled down on his decision tweeting, “Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”

Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

He continued responding to a fan who claimed Ice Cube was his “Hip Hop HERO” and he’s now working with the “darkside.” “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan,” he quipped.

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

But it was only a matter of time before Ice Cube, whose career started with a political tone, had a just due “This you?” moment. “I will never endorse a mothaf*cker like Donald Trump! EVER!!!” he tweeted in 2016.

Ice Cube technically didn’t endorse Donald Trump and he reiterated that in the tweet below. He made it clear that he doesn’t care who sits in the Oval Office as long as they have a good plan for his people. “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap,” he said in another tweet.

I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap. https://t.co/l0HylC5JCV — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

What are your thoughts?