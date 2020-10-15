Alvin Cole was shot and killed by Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in February and his story isn’t getting enough media attention.

Jay-Z’s Team Roc, Until Freedom, and The Gathering for Justice are joining forces to organize a rally in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin demanding justice.

As per a press release, the organizers have a list of demands. They’re calling for Mensah to get terminated as well as Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber for enabling a toxic work environment.

More importantly, they’re calling for Wauwatosa officers to be required to wear a body camera, and for the Cole family and their supporters to stop being harassed.

Former Milwaukee Bucks player and Wisconsin native Caron Butler will provide financial aid to the rally and offered to pay for Alvin Cole’s headstone.

“As someone from the Greater Milwaukee area, I was disappointed to see that Officer Mensah will not face any charges in this case,” Butler said in the release. “I’m devastated that Alvin’s family—and all of the people affected by Officer Mensah’s actions—are continuing to wake up in a world in which their loved one is gone and no one is being held responsible. Team ROC and I will continue to do our parts and try to bring some measure of support to Alvin’s family as they continue to seek justice. We hope Governor Evers will step in to help them get the answers they deserve.”

The rally is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Thursday in Hart Park (Chestnut Street Commons near Tosa Skate Park), at 7300 Chestnut Street. Face masks are required to participate.