Lil Xan Sued For Pulling Out Gun On Man In Altercation Over 2Pac

According to a report from TMZ, Lil Xan is being sued by the man who he drew a gun on over an argument about cultural icon Tupac Shakur las year.

According to the legal documents, Anthony Sanchez is taking Xan to court for pulling out a gun on him at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven after he simply asked Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Leanos, about a comment he made about Tupac Shakur’s music.

Sanchez said that Xan almost immediately pulled the gun on him, making Sanchez back away from the rapper, but at that time Sanchez began recording the incident.

The video shows Sanchez calling Xan a “bitch” before he pulls out the gun, but according to the lawsuit, Xan threw a cup out of the window as he pulled off, hitting Sanchez.

Sanchez is pressing charges against Xan for assault and battery as well as suing the rapper for emotional distress.

Xan claims he pulled the gun out to protect himself. No one from his camp has responded publicly about the lawsuit.