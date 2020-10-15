Nicki Minaj has delivered her baby and is now ready to return for another run of rap supremacy.



The Queen of the Barbz will appear on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix, which is scheduled to drop tonight.



Nicki hit Instagram and revealed the release is on the way, simply stating “Midnight #WholeLottaChoppas.”



Check out the announcement below and get ready for Nicki to be back.