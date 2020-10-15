Rihanna has been putting in that work these past few years and she’s reaping the benefits.

The singer turned beauty mogul made her debut on Forbes’ richest self-made women list, and Riri is self-made in every sense of the word.

Most of the Bajan native’s fortune comes from her Fenty Beauty empire she launched in 2017 which shook the make up industry up with their widely inclusive collection. In addition to the beauty line, Rihanna launched a lingerie line, Savage X, in 2018 which followed the same inclusive model of the makeup line.

The 32-year-old is sitting in the 33rd spot on the list with a net worth of $600 million.

Although its been four years since the release of her last musical effort, Anti, and the Navy has been relentlessly asking for R9, Rihanna confirms that the album will come … One day. But she’s thinking of another approach since there’s so much going on in the world right now.

“What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before?” she said in a recent interview.

She continued saying she’s using her music as an outlet to express her thoughts on world events. “The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”