Marclo is having a stellar year. Having found success first as a hitmaking producer and songwriter in the music business, he is embarking on a fruitful solo recording career. Returning to the scene with his highly anticipated Premonitions EP, he is showing the world that his musical gifts extend far beyond a switchboard.

As a member of the production group The Monsters and Strangerz, who have pinned hits for mainstream acts such as Rihanna, Big Sean, and Jason Derulo, this LA creative has put together a body of art that can be considered a masterpiece.

Within 7 songs you will hear Marclo encouraging his fans to stay prayed up, reach for the stars and get right with the man above who can make anything happen. His lead single “Get Right” sets the tone early for this release, which was quickly followed up with an incredible visual. He is someone who thrives manifesting a better tomorrow while remaining his authentic self.

From the moment you press play on Premonitions, you will be able to hear how much love and passion Lo poured into this release. He is without a doubt a man who plans to impact generations with the power of his music.

It is of certainty that Marclo will continue to spread his influence through the music business in many diverse avenues. You can all him a multifaceted creative. His ability to exercise all of his talents so effortlessly is what separates him from the other prominent music curators. Tap in with the musical styles of Marclo and listen to his new Premonitions EP play below.