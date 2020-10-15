Conor McGregor is ready to get back in the octagon.

McGregor said on Twitter Wednesday that he’s accepted an offer to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC bout on January 23rd.

McGregor added it’s his “goal” to promote the event at AT&T Stadium – better known as Cowboys Stadium – in Arlington, Texas.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020











McGregor hasn’t fought since defeating Donald Cerrone last January. UFC President Dana White knows the star power of McGregor and giving him whatever he wants is great for business.

“We offered him a fight, we got him his own date,” White told ESPN on Wednesday. “We didn’t have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to ESPN and got him his own date.

McGregor was upset with the UFC for not keeping him busy following a knockout of Cerrone in January at UFC 246. Because he wasn’t on the UFC’s radar afterward, he went back to the route of looking for a boxing match again, this time with Manny Pacquiao.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, there is no official bout agreement in place as of Wednesday evening.

Either way, having McGregor back in the ring to start off 2021 is a great look for the UFC and for MMA fans in general.