SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Rajon Rondo to Opt-Out Of His Contract and Test Free Agency

While the Los Angles Lakers are still on cloud nine after winning their 17th NBA Championship, the team may soon be without their veteran point guard going forward.

Rajon Rondo has a $2.69 million player option for next season but is expected to opt-out, according to Basketball News’ Chris Sheridan.

Rondo was playing on a veteran’s minimum salary last year and now he is looking for maybe one last payday. Rondo’s player option is worth $2,692,991 next season.

Rondo could return to the Lakers, but by opting out, he is clearly trying to get more money out of the organization.

The Lakers have five players with options for next season. In addition to Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee have contract options.

The road to a repeat may lead to a reload for the Lakers. Rondo gives LeBron James a trusted general on the court. If James wants Rondo back for a repeat run, the Lakers would be inclined to make that happen.