SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Sends a Heartfelt Tribute To Kobe Bryant After Bringing Back a Championship To The Lakers

Days after LeBron James captures his 4th NBA title, as a Los Angeles Laker, he took to social media to offer up a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant.

James’ tribute to Bryant showed him with the Mamba’s No. 24 jersey across his lap. The post’s caption said: “Hope I’m made you proud my brother!! Love and miss you Champ!!”

The Lakers dedicated the rest of their season to Bryant after the late Lakers star died in a helicopter crash back on January 26. James and Anthony Davis even got tribute tattoos for the Black Mamba and played with him on their mind.

The Lakers dominated their time in the NBA Playoff Bubble en route to their 17th NBA Championship.

One of the reasons James came to LA was to restore the championship glory of the league’s most successful franchise. That was a promise he made to Bryant and in just two seasons, James made good on that promise.