Ty Dolla $ign released his artwork for his forthcoming solo album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, that will release on Friday, October 23.

He gave us a sneak peek of an upcoming single that features Jhene Aiko, titled “By Yourself.” The South Central crooner has been featuring in many artists’ projects and songs since his last release.

He recently won an award for featuring on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s single “Hot Summer.” The “Blasé” artist released his series of Beach House projects over the last few years, with Beach House 3 serving as his last album.

Advertisement