What Is So Great About Almond Milk? Here Are 4 Reasons + An Easy DIY Recipe

If you are looking for a dairy-free beverage to substitute your calcium intake, try almond milk. In addition to the many health benefits, it’s also easy to make on your own. You’ve probably seen many options for this healthy alternative on the shelves at the store, but these options can often come with many unnecessary additives.

There’s nothing quite like knowing what’s really in your food and we’ve got a great recipe to get you into the habit of making your own almond milk.

Generally, this healthy alternative is known to help maintain healthy weight, aid in insomnia due to its tryptophan properties, and positively benefit cardiovascular health because of the selenium content.

Other health benefits of almond milk include:

Strong bones – Almond milk doesn’t have the same amount of calcium as dairy milk, but it does the recommended 30% and vitamin D. Glowing skin – Almonds have a healthy dose of vitamin E. This is a wonderful antioxidant property and helps protect skin against sun damage. Regular digestion – When you drink almond milk it has one gram of fiber per serving. Lactose free – This drink will not cause any issues if you are lactose intolerant.











Ok, now here’s the fun part. Yes you can make your own almond milk and no it doesn’t take long. It is an easy process.

Ingredients

1½ cups raw almonds

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Procedure

Put the raw almonds in a bowl of water and soak overnight or 4 -5 hours.

Take almonds out of water and rinse.

Put four cups of water, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and almonds in the blender.

Blend ingredients for 1 minute or until creamy.

Use a cheese cloth or nut milk bag to separate the liquid and pulp.

Squeeze the milk from the “cloth/bag” in jar and enjoy!