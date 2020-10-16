President Donald Trump probably had his boasting tweets ready to celebrate a ratings victory over Vice president Joe Biden in the Town Hall events that aired Thursday night. He will have to leave them in a draft for another day. Variety reports Biden’s Town Hall is leading the viewership block.

Biden’s appearance on ABC drew 12.7 million total viewers, while Trump pulled in 10.4 million during the same 9-10 p.m. time slot. Throughout run time, Biden averaged 12.3 million viewers, placing him on top of the 18-49 demographic with a 2.6 rating compared to Trump’s 1.7.

Trump’s numbers may become bloated due to the Trump event airing simultaneously on multiple channels, where Biden’s lived solely on ABC along with being affected by time zones.

With numbers currently not in his favor, Trump turned to state he received good reviews on the event. But the tweets and headlines say something different.