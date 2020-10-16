Fox News co-founder, Rupert Murdoch, reportedly believes that Biden will beat Trump in a landslide victory come November 3rd. According to the Daily Beast, three people close to Murdoch say that he had confided in his associates his distaste for Donald Trump.

According to reports, Murdoch has grown “increasingly frustrated” at Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He reportedly said that Trump is his own worst enemy and that his refusal to listen to advice from medical and science experts on the matter has better increased Biden’s chances of becoming the next POTUS.

“After all that has gone on, people are ready for Sleepy Joe,” Murdoch reportedly told one associate.

The article from The Daily Beast also stated that Murdoch became frustrated with Trump during the winter, before the pandemic. At one point he considered backing democratic candidate, Mike Bloomberg, during his short-lived presidential run.

Friends of Murdoch say that he has never taken Trump seriously and only supported him because of business interests.

Back in 2018, a report came out that Murdoch called Trump a “fucking idiot” following a chat about immigration. When responding to an email about whether he believes Biden will win in a landslide victory, Murdoch said “No comment except I’ve never called Trump an idiot.”